BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase consumer website intermittently unavailable-spokesman

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
Sept 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Consumer website intermittently unavailable-spokesman
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.