BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase COO frank bisignano sees harp volume trending down

Nov 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * COO frank bisignano sees harp volume trending down * Bisignano: JPMorgan can grow market share in mortgage * Bisignano: JPMorgan sees correspondent lending as a growth opportunity * Bisignano: JPMorgan considering selling off deeply delinquent mortgage loans * Bisignano: quarterly servicing expenses could fall to $300-350 million in

normal times versus $1 billion in 3q * Bisignano: JPMorgan feel 'very good' on progress in meeting DOJ servicing

settlement requirements * Bisignano: servicing expenses should return to more normal levels in 2014 and