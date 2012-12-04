版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 02:20 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan 4q markets revenue likely down 15-20 pct vs 3q

Dec 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CFO: 4q markets revenue likely down 15 percent to 20 percent from 3q * CFO Braunstein speaking at investor conference * JPMorgan CFO: litigation expense 'is going to remain elevated for a while' * JPMorgan CFO: deposits producing 'good return' despite low interest rates

