BRIEF-Canoe Financial says partners with JP Morgan to launch U.S. and global equity income mutual funds

Nov 20 Canoe Financial LP: * Canoe Financial Partners with JP Morgan to launch U.S. and global equity

income mutual funds * Canoe Financial LP says new funds are canoe U.S. equity income class and

canoe global equity income class * Canoe Financial LP says JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. is

sub-advisor to both funds * Source text for Eikon
