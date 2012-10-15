版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 03:50 BJT

New Issue-JPMorgan sells $2.85 bln notes in 2 parts

Oct 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Monday
sold $2.85 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
    J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: J.P. Morgan

TRANCHE 1
AMT $ 2.25 BLN  COUPON 1.1 PCT     MATURITY    10/15/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.959   FIRST PAY    4/15/2013
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 1.114 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/18/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 77 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 3-MO LIBOR  MATURITY    10/15/2015 
                 +66 BPS 
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY    1/15/2013
MOODY'S A2      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  10/18/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH A-PLUS                       NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐