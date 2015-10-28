SEC seeks to curb JPMorgan's ability to raise funds for clients - WSJ

Oct 28 Federal regulators are looking to curb
JPMorgan Chase & Co's ability to raise funds for clients
like hedge funds by selling stocks or bonds privately to
investors, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
JPMorgan has already agreed to pay fines totaling $200
million to settle allegations that it steered private-banking
clients to its own products without proper disclosures.
But the settlement has been held up for several weeks as the
Securities and Exchange Commission also wants the bank to accept
limits on its ability to sell stocks or bonds via private
placements, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1H98atk)
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)