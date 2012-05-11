UPDATE 1-Brokerages cut JPMorgan target on trading loss

* Citigroup cuts price target to $45 from $52
* Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $48
* Nomura cuts price target to $50 from $55
May 11 Several brokerages, including Citigroup
and Goldman Sachs, cut their share price and earnings targets on
JPMorgan Chase & Co, a day after the lender disclosed
that it suffered a $2 billion trading loss from a failed hedging
strategy.
The company's shares fell 7 percent to $37.77 in pre-market
trade.
Analysts at Citigroup said they expected the trading loss to
hurt JP Morgan's reputation and cut their price target to $45
from $52.
"To have a loss this size when credit spreads actually
widened in the quarter begs the question of what the point of
this trade was, and reinforces questions about how much of the
activity in the CIO office is hedging," the analysts said in a
note to clients.
Goldman Sachs, which cut its price target to $48, said while
the direct impact of the loss was manageable, the broader
implications are negative, as it highlights the challenging
operating environment and raises questions around regulatory
scrutiny.
Nomura cut its price target on the stock to $50 from $55.
"What really hurts is the negative impact on JPM's
reputational premium that is likely to hit the stock," Nomura
said.