REFILE-BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase sees expense in commercial banking of about $720 mln per quarter for rest of the year

(Corrects to "in" from "ub" in headline)
July 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co :
* Expect expense to be about $720 million per quarter for the
rest of the year in commercial banking
* Says expect H2 2015 net charge offs to be consistent with H1
2015
* Expect 2015 firmwide year-over-year core loan growth to
continue at 10 percent +/-
* Says Q2 risk-weighted assets $1,536 billion versus $1,641
billion last year
* Expect FY 2015 pretax margin and ROE to be at the low end of
TTC targets in asset management
* Expect FY 2015 firmwide adjusted expense of $57 billion +/-
* Expect mortgage banking noninterest revenue for FY 2015 to be
down about $1 billion Y-O-Y
* Says Q2 firm NIM up 2 bps quarter-over-quarter to 2.09
percent
* Expect card services revenue rate in 2015 to remain at the
low end of the target range of 12-12.5%
* For corporate & investment bank, sees Q3 business
simplification to generate y-o-y negative variance in markets
revenue of 9%
* For commercial banking, expect expense to be about $720
million per quarter for the rest of the year
* In corporate & investment bank, expect treasury services
revenue to be $875 mln +/- in each of the remaining quarters of
2015
* Q2 mortgage originations of $29.3 billion, up 74 percent
* For corporate & investment bank, expects securities services
revenue to be $950 million - $1 billion in each remaining
quarter of 2015
* Qtrly fixed income markets revenue of $2.93 billion, down 10%
yoy, excluding business simplification and gain from markit IPO
in Q2