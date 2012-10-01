UPDATE 3-JPMorgan investment official Tse to leave - memo

* Irene Tse ran North America side of CIO office
* Latest executive to depart unit after $5.8 bln loss
* Her European counterpart oversaw 'London Whale'
* Tse had job for 21 months
By David Henry
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Another top executive at the
JPMorgan Chase & Co unit that lost $5.8 billion on
derivatives trades this year is leaving the company.
Irene Tse, who headed the North America operations of the
Chief Investment Office, told the firm she is resigning to focus
on "entrepreneurial ventures," according to a memo on Monday
from Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames, a copy of which was
obtained by Reuters.
Tse worked opposite Achilles Macris, the head of the
European side of the unit who oversaw trading executive Javier
Martin-Artajo and trader Bruno Iksil, the man who became known
in the credit derivatives market as the "London Whale" for the
size of positions he took and that ultimately lost the money.
The loss, initially disclosed in May, exposed major problems
with risk controls in the unit and tarnished the reputation of
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, who had complained fiercely about
excessive regulation of banks following the financial crisis.
Macris, Martin-Artajo and Iksil were fired by the company in
July. At the same time, Ina Drew, the head of the entire CIO,
resigned. Their departures came as the company said it had found
evidence suggesting that employees had tried to hide the losses.
Tse has been working on JPMorgan's overhaul of the
investment office for the past several months, the memo said.
The memo said the purpose of that effort is to refocus the unit
"to its core mandate of conservative investing as we
strengthened our risk management and controls."
The memo called Tse "a great contributor to the group."
JPMorgan shares have recovered from the initial shock of the
trading debacle when the stock lost nearly $26 billion in market
value in two weeks. The stock rose 1.2 percent to end at $40.97
on Monday. This is 23 cents above the price at the close on May
10, after which the loss was disclosed.
Tse had been hired in January 2011 after working for three
years as a portfolio manager at hedge fund operator Duquesne
Capital Management. By then the unit had amassed for investment
more than $300 billion as deposits piled into the bank during
the financial crisis. She was quoted by the company at the time
as saying the unit offered "an extraordinary platform for me and
the entire CIO group to invest and manage risk."
Before joining Duquesne, Tse was a partner at Goldman Sachs
Group Inc where she was co-head of the U.S. interest
rates business. She had also been a member of the U.S. Treasury
Borrowing Advisory Committee, a panel of financial market
experts appointed by the government.
The memo was reported earlier on Monday by Bloomberg News,
which cited unnamed sources as saying that Tse plans to start a
hedge fund to make investments based on trends in the global
economy.