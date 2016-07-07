版本:
MOVES-Tara Smyth named J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Middle East market head

July 7 J.P. Morgan Private Bank, a part of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Tara Smyth the head of its Middle East market business.

Smyth, who succeeds Jonathan Conner, was previously the head of the company's Middle East investment team.

Based in Geneva, Smyth will oversee the firm's Middle East wealth management operations and drive its strategy and growth for the market. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

