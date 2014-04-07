版本:
BRIEF-Oaktree Capital Management proposes sale of ordinary shares in Stock Spirits

April 7 Oaktree Capital Management

* J.P. Morgan Sec Plc - proposed placing

* Proposed sale of ordinary shares in Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Says proposed sale of ordinary shares in Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Funds managed by oaktree ( "sellers") intend to sell part of their interest in Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Says sale will be conducted by means of an accelerated bookbuilt secondary placing to institutional investors

* Books for placing will open with immediate effect

* Offering will comprise approximately 50 million ordinary shares in company,equivalent to approximately 25% of company's ordinary share capital and approximately 68% of sellers' total shareholding in company

* Further announcement will be made following completion of bookbuild and pricing of placing London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
