Uber extends sexual harassment probe; expects report by end-May
April 21 Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organization, and a report is expected by the end of May.
Dec 5 Dec 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * JPM's Dimon - "having concluded my full treatment regimen a few months ago, I wanted to give you an update on my health" - internal memo * JPM's Dimon says "I had the thorough round of tests and scans that are normally done three months following treatment" for cancer - internal memo * JPM's Dimon says "good news is that the results came back completely clear, showing no evidence of cancer in my body" - internal memo * Further company coverage (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* POSCO, Hyundai Steel shares rise after U.S. probe launched (Add trade ministry comments, share prices)
JAKARTA, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday he discussed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo barriers to U.S. companies operating in Southeast Asia's largest economy.