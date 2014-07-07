BRIEF-Anglo American says intends to sell 50 pct stake in Lafarge Tarmac

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
July 7 Anglo American Plc
* Announces its intention to sell its 50 percent interest in Lafarge Tarmac to Lafarge for a minimum value of £885 million ($1.5 billion)
* An announcement is being made at this stage as Lafarge intends to offer a full divestment of JV to European Commission
* Sale will be subject to completion of Lafarge /Holcim merger, divestment of Lafarge Tarmac being accepted as a suitable remedy and approval of this sale transaction
* Lafarge and Holcim have announced that they expect merger to be completed in first half of 2015
* Anglo American and Lafarge will work towards finalising terms of a definitive agreement in Q3 2014
* Expects to use proceeds to pay down debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.