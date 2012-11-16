MOF: won't sell Japan Tobacco shares before end-Dec

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO Nov 16 Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Friday it would not sell shares in Japan Tobacco before the end of December.
The ministry has been preparing to raise funds towards rebuilding areas hit by last year's earthquake and tsunami by cutting the government's stake in Japan Tobacco, the world's third-largest cigarette company.
The ministry, which now holds 50 percent of Japan Tobacco shares, selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Daiwa Securities , Goldman Sachs and Mizuho Securities in June as underwriters for the offering.
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.