Judo-Korean military won't let judoka off the hook

By Narae Kim
SEOUL, Jan 13 Dirty looks and 'shushing' are the
normal penalties for being caught using a cellphone where you
shouldn't but Olympic judo silver medallist Wang Ki-chun was
busted by South Korean military police and held for eight days
during his national service.
Wang, who won silver in the men's under 73kg division at the
2008 Beijing Games, relinquished his cellphone when he entered
the Korea Army Training Centre in Nonsan, 180 kilometres south
of Seoul, on Dec. 10, according to local media reports.
However, the 25-year-old was then caught using another one
two weeks later and faced "punitive measures" at the military
correctional facility between Dec. 31 and Jan. 7.
An official at the Ministry of National Defence told Reuters
on Monday: "It is rare for us to detect the usage of mobile
phones during the four-week training. But as long as Wang
re-enlists and finishes the four-week training all over again,
he is off the hook."
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in
the military for about two years.
However, athletes who win medals at the Olympics, or gold
medals at the Asian Games, are granted exemptions as long as
they complete four weeks of military training and spend 34
months as coaches or athletes in the same sport.
The official said athletes and celebrities were given no
preferential treatment during their stints.
"We are just following the instructions that are universally
applied to all soldiers," the official added. "We did not and do
not give him special treatment just because he is a national
team athlete."
Wang is now reported to be at home waiting for his
re-enlistment date.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)