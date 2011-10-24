UPDATE 1-Julius Baer hires Leung from Goldman as North Asia CEO

(adds Goldman's comment)
SINGAPORE Oct 24 Julius Baer Gruppe AG
on Monday said former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
banker Kaven Leung will be its CEO for North Asia from April 19
next year. He will also be the Swiss private bank's deputy CEO
for Asia.
Leung was previously co-head of Goldman's Asian private
banking business.
A Goldman spokeswoman confirmed Leung's departure, and said
Ron Lee becomes head of its Asian private wealth management
business.
Julius Baer earlier this year got a representative office
licence in Shanghai from the China Banking Regulatory
Commission. It also took over Macquarie Group's private banking
portfolio in Asia.
In Asia, Julius Baer has large operations in Singapore and
Hong Kong that caters to both domestic and offshore clients, as
well as an onshore presence in Jakarta to serve Indonesia's
wealthy.
It is considering starting an onshore office to target rich
clients in India, part of a plan to expand in Asia's top-two
markets by number of wealthy.
It ranked 12th in Asia in 2010 in terms of assets under
management, according to industry publication Private Bank
International, while Goldman Sachs, which largely serves
ultra-high-net-worth individuals, was not on the list of top 20
private banks.
UBS and Citigroup are ranked as the top two
private banks in Asia.
Leung, who became co-head with Ron Lee at Goldman earlier
this year, joined the firm in 2008 after spending over 20 years
at Citi.
Lee joined Goldman in 1998 and became the co-head of private
wealth unit in Asia ex-Japan this year.
Before that he was responsible for the investment banking
business in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim and Saeed Azhar)