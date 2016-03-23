Julius Baer interested in big acquisitions, nothing imminent-CEO

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
ZURICH, March 23 Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer is keen on takeovers but nothing is imminent, Chief Executive Boris Collardi told a banking conference on Wednesday.
"If there is a chance again for a larger acquisition then we will take a look," he said. "We are active in the market but at the moment I haven't seen anything." (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.