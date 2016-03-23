版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 23日

Julius Baer interested in big acquisitions, nothing imminent-CEO

ZURICH, March 23 Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer is keen on takeovers but nothing is imminent, Chief Executive Boris Collardi told a banking conference on Wednesday.

"If there is a chance again for a larger acquisition then we will take a look," he said. "We are active in the market but at the moment I haven't seen anything." (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)

