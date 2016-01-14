Julius Baer CEO says not really interested in BTG's BSI unit

BERNE Jan 14 Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said on Thursday the bank has no strong interest in buying BSI, the Swiss private bank owned by Grupo BTG Pactual SA

"I just refer back to the only ever comment I made about this, we are not really interested," Collardi said on the sidelines of a private banking news conference. "It is always the same. Everybody talks to us about anything that is for sale. And even if we say we are not really interested we are always rumoured to be interested."

Safra Group, the company running the investments of Lebanese-Brazilian billionaire Joseph Safra, said on Wednesday it has no plans to bid for BSI, rebutting a newspaper report that a deal was imminent.

On Zurich-based Baer's talks with U.S. authorities on its tax case, Collardi said: "I think on the U.S. agreement now we have basically the numbers, I would say, in a pretty detailed fashion. They're pretty clear. We're now waiting to be able to go over and to have the closing signing procedure. I'm not expecting now to have another round of negotiations or anything. It's pretty final." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)