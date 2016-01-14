Julius Baer CEO says not really interested in BTG's BSI unit

BERNE Jan 14 Julius Baer Chief
Executive Boris Collardi said on Thursday the bank has no strong
interest in buying BSI, the Swiss private bank owned by Grupo
BTG Pactual SA
"I just refer back to the only ever comment I made about
this, we are not really interested," Collardi said on the
sidelines of a private banking news conference. "It is always
the same. Everybody talks to us about anything that is for sale.
And even if we say we are not really interested we are always
rumoured to be interested."
Safra Group, the company running the investments of
Lebanese-Brazilian billionaire Joseph Safra, said on Wednesday
it has no plans to bid for BSI, rebutting a newspaper report
that a deal was imminent.
On Zurich-based Baer's talks with U.S. authorities on its
tax case, Collardi said: "I think on the U.S. agreement now we
have basically the numbers, I would say, in a pretty detailed
fashion. They're pretty clear. We're now waiting to be able to
go over and to have the closing signing procedure. I'm not
expecting now to have another round of negotiations or anything.
It's pretty final."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)