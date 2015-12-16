UPDATE 1-Julius Baer to buy Commerzbank Luxembourg arm for 68 mln euros

(Adds quotes and background)
ZURICH Dec 16 Swiss private bank Julius Baer
will buy Commerzbank AG's Luxembourg private
banking franchise that has close to 3 billion euros ($3.28
billion) in assets under management, Baer announced on
Wednesday.
"The total consideration is approximately 68 million euros,
assuming 25 million euros of regulatory capital is transferred
as part of the transaction. Total restructuring and integration
costs are expected to amount to approximately 20 million euros,"
it added in a statement.
The deal was set to close in mid-2016 and would be accretive
to adjusted earnings immediately following closing, Baer said.
Julius Baer's Luxembourg-based business will manage total
assets of around 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.05 billion) on a
pro-forma basis once the deal goes through.
Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said buying a
fully licensed bank in Luxembourg with its Temenos-based booking
centre and related IT expertise provided strategic flexibility
for Baer's European businesses.
"Furthermore, it strengthens the implementation of our
global banking platform project by aligning Europe with our
Swiss and Asian platform strategy, thus reducing the execution
risk," he added.
Julius Baer this year selected software group Temenos
as its partner for planning its core banking platform
renewal project.
Gustav Holtkemper, chairman of Commerzbank International SA
Luxembourg (CISAL), called Baer a good partner for its clients
and staff.
"Since 2009 we have been gradually bundling our competences
in international wealth management in Germany. In the framework
of this strategic orientation we have decided to sell our
activities in Luxembourg," he said.
($1 = 0.9141 euros)
($1 = 0.9896 Swiss francs)
