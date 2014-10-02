Julius Baer asked for $4.7 mln guarantee in French carbon market probe

PARIS/ZURICH Oct 2 Swiss bank Julius Baer
has been asked by the French authorities to hand over
a 3.75 million euro ($4.74 million) guarantee to cover potential
fines should it be found guilty in a tax fraud investigation, a
judicial source said on Thursday.
Julius Baer said earlier this week it was cooperating in the
investigation which the French source said related to suspected
money laundering and tax fraud by a former client involved in
the European carbon allowances market.
Asked about the guarantee, a spokeswoman for Julius Baer
declined to comment "on procedural steps".
The formal probe -- which under French law means there
exists "serious or consistent evidence" pointing to probable
implication of a suspect in a crime but does not necessarily
lead to a trial -- is being conducted by investigating
magistrate Guillaume Daieff, the judicial source told Reuters.
France is one of the few countries to levy deposit
guarantees from corporations in criminal cases.
Tax fraud rocked the EU Emissions Trading System in 2009 and
2010, with European police agency Europol estimating that the
crime cost EU governments over 5 billion euros in lost revenue.
The fraud, often called missing trader or carousel fraud,
involves a buyer importing goods free of VAT into one European
Union member state from another.
The buyer then sells the goods with VAT included in the
price, often through a series of firms in an untraceable chain,
before pocketing the tax and disappearing.
Another Swiss bank, UBS, was asked by French
authorities to deposit a 1.1 billion euro guarantee earlier this
year in an unrelated tax avoidance investigation.
(1 US dollar = 0.7918 euro)
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Michel Rose in Paris and Joshua
Franklin in Zurich; Editing by Alexandria Sage and David Evans)