Julius Baer in talks over BofA non-US wealth unit

ZURICH, June 19 Swiss private bank Julius Baer confirmed on Tuesday it is in preliminary talks with Bank of America Corp over its non-U.S. wealth management operations.

"Given the early stage of these discussions, the outcome is entirely open," Baer said in a brief statement.

CNBC reported on Monday that Julius Baer was close to a deal to buy the unit for $1.5 billion to $2 billion, although terms of the deal were still being finalized.

Reuters reported in April that Bank of America had put its wealth management business outside the United States up for sale. [ID: nL6E8FHACU] The business, which manages some $90 billion for rich clients, is not large enough to generate enough money for the U.S. bank, sources told Reuters.