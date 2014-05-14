Julius Baer says 4-month assets rise, net new money on track

ZURICH May 14 Julius Baer said on
Wednesday that four-month assets rose 4 percent from year-end to
264 billion Swiss francs ($296.70 billion), as it won fresh
funds from clients and added a recent Brazilian acquisition to
its assets.
In a four-month statement, the Swiss private bank said net
new money was within its target, which is 4 to 6 percent, and
that its gross margin on assets rose to 95 basis points, up from
91 basis points in the second half.
Julius Baer, which is integrating Merrill Lynch's overseas
wealth arm, which it bought in August 2012, said it cut roughly
100 staff in the first four months.
($1 = 0.8898 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)