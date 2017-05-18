Julius Baer eyes minority stake in Argentina's TPCG -source

* Julius Baer in talks to buy a fifth of TPCG - source
* Part of Julius Baer's efforts to expand in Latin America
* Acquisition could mirror similar deals in Mexico, Brazil
* Further Argentinian expansion could hinge on new law
By Joshua Franklin and Luc Cohen
ZURICH/BUENOS AIRES, May 18 Julius Baer
is in advanced talks to buy a minority stake in Argentinian
financial services firm TPCG Group, a source familiar
with the matter said, as the Swiss bank lays the groundwork for
further expansion in Latin America.
Baer, Switzerland's third-biggest private bank behind UBS
and Credit Suisse, wants to purchase a roughly
20 percent stake in TPCG, the source said, speaking on condition
of anonymity because the talks are not public.
The deal could be announced as early as next week, although
it is not certain it will go through. Zurich-based Baer is due
to publish a four-month interim management statement on Monday.
Under the proposed agreement Baer would have the option to
buy a bigger stake over time, the source said.
The deal would be priced at 1-2 percent of Buenos
Aires-based TPCG's assets under management, a typical rule of
thumb in private banking purchases.
Representatives for Baer and TPCG declined comment.
The purchase is a financial investment but could eventually
mirror a 2011 deal when Baer initially bought a minority stake
of Brazil's GPS Investimentos Financeiros e Participações S.A.
and raised it to a majority in 2014. It also bought a minority
stake in NSC Asesores in Mexico in 2015.
However, further expansion in Argentina hinges on whether
President Mauricio Macri succeeds in rolling back rules blocking
foreign wealth managers from working in the country and banking
its commodities and cattle millionaires.
Baer now covers Argentina from an office in neighbouring
Uruguay, a business it inherited from a 2012 acquisition of
Merrill Lynch's international wealth management division.
Merrill was one of several institutions that closed its
private banking business in Argentina during the populist
administration of Cristina Fernandez, whose currency controls
and meddling in the economy made business difficult for
multinational companies, including banks, operating there.
Macri, on Argentina's centre-right, has instituted a number
of market-friendly reforms designed to normalise economic policy
and attract investment since taking office in December 2015.
For private banks, the key legislation is a capital markets
reform bill that would, among other changes, allow licensed
investment advisers and intermediaries to invest Argentine
citizens' funds in overseas assets.
"If there was that change in legislation, I think that's
certainly a market that we would be looking into," Baer Chief
Executive Boris Collardi had told Reuters in February after the
bank reported full-year results.
Finance Minister Luis Caputo told Reuters last month he was
confident the capital markets reform legislation would pass
congress this year.
The outcome of legislative elections in October could
determine whether Macri succeeds in passing his bill.
