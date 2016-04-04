REFILE-Julius Baer completes deal to raise stake in Italy's Kairos

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

ZURICH, April 4 Julius Baer has completed a deal to buy an additional 60.1 percent stake in Italian wealth manager Kairos to give it overall ownership of 80 percent, the Swiss private bank said on Monday.

The price for the additional stake is 276 million euros ($314.1 million), Zurich-based Baer said in a statement.

Baer, which first said in November it would raise its stake in Kairos to as much as 80 percent and then list it on the Milan bourse, completed the deal on Friday after receiving the relevant regulatory approvals.

