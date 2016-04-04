REFILE-Julius Baer completes deal to raise stake in Italy's Kairos

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
ZURICH, April 4 Julius Baer has completed a deal to buy an additional 60.1 percent stake in Italian wealth manager Kairos to give it overall ownership of 80 percent, the Swiss private bank said on Monday.
The price for the additional stake is 276 million euros ($314.1 million), Zurich-based Baer said in a statement.
Baer, which first said in November it would raise its stake in Kairos to as much as 80 percent and then list it on the Milan bourse, completed the deal on Friday after receiving the relevant regulatory approvals.
($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: