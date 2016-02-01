Julius Baer taking look at Barclays Asia wealth arm - CEO

ZURICH Feb 1 Private bank Julius Baer
is considering whether to bid for Barclays' Asian
private wealth business as part of the Swiss group's acquisition
campaign, Chief Executive Boris Collardi told Reuters on Monday.
Barclays has picked Lazard to help advise on the
deal amid efforts to scale back in Asia, three sources with
knowledge of the matter said last month.
"We haven't decided yet whether this (business) is something
interesting for us or not, but I think we're going to see more
of that happening," Collardi said in a telephone interview,
elaborating on earlier comments about potential takeovers.
"We normally look at everything in order for us to come to a
conclusion whether it is interesting or not. That's how we can
be expressing ourselves so clearly about a number of other
targets," he added.
Baer, with 300 billion Swiss francs ($295 billion) of assets
under management, is looking for private banking assets that
either stand alone or are part of a larger bank.
"It needs a certain size, so anything I would say up from 30
billion onwards, 50 billion, 70 billion," he said, adding
potential targets had to have shed undeclared wealth and offer
synergies once put on Baer's platform.
Barclays managed $36 billion in private banking assets in
Asia as of 2014, according to a survey by industry publication
Private Banker International, ranking it 14th in Asia.
($1 = 1.0163 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; editing by
Adrian Croft)