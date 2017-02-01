Julius Baer CFO says bank does not need to raise capital

ZURICH Feb 1 Swiss private bank Julius Baer does not need to tap the market for cash and can strengthen its capital base through its own business, Chief Financial Officer Dieter Enkelmann said on Wednesday.

"Unless we do a large acquisition, we don't need to do a capital increase," Enkelmann told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference for the bank's full-year results,

Earlier in full-year results, the bank posted a fully-applied CET1 capital ratio of 10.6 percent.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Revill)