版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 18:09 BJT

Julius Baer CFO says bank does not need to raise capital

ZURICH Feb 1 Swiss private bank Julius Baer does not need to tap the market for cash and can strengthen its capital base through its own business, Chief Financial Officer Dieter Enkelmann said on Wednesday.

"Unless we do a large acquisition, we don't need to do a capital increase," Enkelmann told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference for the bank's full-year results,

Earlier in full-year results, the bank posted a fully-applied CET1 capital ratio of 10.6 percent.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Revill)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐