Julius Baer says assets under management fall at start of 2015

ZURICH May 19 Swiss private bank Julius Baer
said on Tuesday its assets under management fell 1
percent to 289 billion Swiss francs ($311.93 billion) in the
first four months of the year.
In an interim management statement, the Zurich-based wealth
manager said net new money was at the low end its medium-term
target of between 4 percent and 6 percent on an annualised
basis.
Julius Baer's cost to income ratio, a key efficiency measure
for banks, improved to a level just below its target range of
between 65 percent and 70 percent.
($1 = 0.9265 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)