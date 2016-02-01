Julius Baer profit misses estimates, dividend in line

ZURICH Feb 1 Net profit at Swiss bank Julius
Baer under IFRS accounting standards fell by two
thirds in 2015, largely due to provisions for penalties in a
U.S. probe into tax evasion by American clients, it said on
Monday.
Switzerland's third-largest listed bank posted IFRS net
profit for the year of 121 million Swiss francs ($118.5
million). Underlying net profit, which excludes a $547.25
million provision for the tax case, rose by a fifth to 701
million, lagging the 729 million average in a Reuters poll.
It proposed raising its dividend by 10 percent to 1.10
francs, in line with market expectations.
