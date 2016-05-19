Julius Baer says managed assets up 2 pct in 2016 at 305 bln Sfr

BRIEF-Thales to upgrade the Swiss Air Force master radars
* This contract, which amounts to 74 million euros ($78.90 million), will be the main order within the broader FLORAKO radars life extension project approved by the Swiss government
ZURICH May 19 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Thursday its assets under management rose 2 percent to 305 billion Swiss francs ($308.7 billion) in the first four months of the year.
In an interim management statement, Switzerland's third-largest listed bank said net new money growth was below 3 percent, outside its medium-term target of between 4 percent and 6 percent on an annualised basis.
Zurich-based Baer also announced an additional cost savings of around 50 million francs after its cost to income ratio, a key efficiency measure, for the first four months came in above its 64 percent to 68 percent target range.
($1 = 0.9880 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
VIENNA, Jan 18 The Czech National Bank still believes the right time to lift its cap on the crown is the middle of the year, board member Lubomir Lizal said on Wednesday, adding that investors had overbought the currency.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 18 Denmark's central bank proposed stricter capital rules for the country's large mortgage banks on Wednesday in an effort to reduce taxpayer losses and minimize the wider economic impact if one or more of them gets into trouble.