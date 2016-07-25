Julius Baer says assets under management up 4 pct in H1

ZURICH, July 25 Swiss private bank Julius Baer
said on Monday its assets under management rose 4
percent to 311 billion Swiss francs ($315 billion) in the first
six months of 2016.
Switzerland's third-largest listed bank posted net new
money, a volatile but important indicator of future earnings in
wealth management, of 3.7 percent, missing its goal of between 4
percent and 6 percent on an annualised basis.
This is one of Zurich-based Baer's three medium-term
targets, all of which the bank reaffirmed.
Baer also said first-half adjusted net profit rose more than
200 percent year on year - when factoring in a provision for a
2015 U.S. legal case - to 402 million francs, ahead of analysts'
forecasts.
($1 = 0.9874 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)