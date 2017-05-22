Julius Baer's assets under management reach 356 bln Sfr at end-April

UPDATE 3-Glencore in bidding war with China to buy Rio coal assets
* Rio no immediate comment (Adds Rio statement, updates share price)
ZURICH May 22 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday its assets under management rose 6 percent in the first four months of the year to 356 billion Swiss francs ($365.3 billion).
"The rise in AuM (assets under management) came on the back of significant net inflows and market performance, partly offset by the weakening of the U.S. dollar relative to the Swiss franc," Baer, Switzerland's third-biggest private bank behind UBS and Credit Suisse, said in an interim management statement.
Baer focused in 2016 on recruiting new private bankers to attract new clients. It said this hiring had helped push net new money inflows, a closely watched indicator of future earnings in private banking, to the middle of its 4-6 percent target range at the start of 2017.
($1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Rio no immediate comment (Adds Rio statement, updates share price)
COPENHAGEN, June 23 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Friday a phase 2 trial for its big hope in tackling obesity, an improved GLP-1 drug called semaglutide, showed a weight loss of up to 13.8 percent in people with severe conditions.
* Dollar index hangs on to slight weekly gain * Upbeat new-home sales data offsets weaker U.S. business readings * Fed's Bullard wants pause in rate hike amid weak inflation * Commodity-linked currencies rise with rebound in oil prices (Updates market action to late U.S. afternoon) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 23 The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Friday, recording its biggest one-day fall in three weeks, on persistent doubts whether