UPDATE 1-Julius Baer banks on new hires to spur growth

By Joshua Franklin
FRANKFURT, Nov 17 Swiss wealth manager Julius
Baer added more than 100 private bankers in the first
10 months of 2016, hoping the new hires will help it hit a
target for attracting new assets.
In recent years Baer has grown through a string of
purchases, the largest of which was a deal to acquire Merrill
Lynch's international private banking business, to catch up to
larger rivals UBS and Credit Suisse.
But aside from some smaller deals, Baer this year has
largely focused on hiring relationship managers (RMs), or
private bankers, from peers.
As of the end of October, Baer had added a net 159 RMs for a
total of 1,376, it said in a 10-month interim management
statement on Thursday.
Of the new hires, 115 were via recruitment and 44 came
through two acquisitions announced earlier in the year.
With a typical lag of around 18 months for a new private
banker to break even, Baer said net new money by end-October on
an annualised basis was "close to" 4 percent. This is just shy
of its medium-term target range of 4-6 percent.
Chief Executive Boris Collardi had said in June he was
confident Baer would reach the 4-6 percent target this year.
The bank did not indicate on Thursday whether it would meet
the goal in 2016 but struck a more optimistic tone for next
year.
"Based on the relationship manager (RM) hirings and the
current net inflows outlook, net new money is expected to
improve well into the 4-6 percent target range in 2017,"
Zurich-based Baer said in a statement.
Net new money is viewed as a volatile but important
indicator of future earnings in private banking.
Shares were seen opening up 1.1 percent in pre-market
indicators.
Overall assets under management at the end of October
totalled 327 billion Swiss francs ($326.45 billion), up from 311
billion francs in the first half of the year.
Gross margin for the first 10 months fell to just over 91
basis points from just below 95 in the first half of 2016, with
overall client trading volumes declining "markedly" in the four
months since the end of June, Baer said.
Baer's cost/income ratio was just below the top end of its
64-68 percent target range.
(Editing by Michael Shields)