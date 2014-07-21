版本:
2014年 7月 21日

Julius Baer says to buy Bank Leumi Swiss, Luxembourg private bank

ZURICH, July 21 Julius Baer said on Monday that it will buy the private banking activities of Bank Leumi in Luxembourg and Switzerland, in a deal which will cost up to 70 million Swiss francs ($78.01 million).

The Zurich-based private bank said goodwill payable on the deal is 10 million francs, but that restructuring, integration and other spending will add to the total cost.

The deal will add a low single-digit percentage to earnings per share from 2016, Baer said, if three quarters of Leumi's clients transfer their funds.

($1 = 0.8973 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
