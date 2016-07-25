Julius Baer could afford bank with assets of up to $15 bln -CEO

ZURICH, July 25 Julius Baer could
afford to buy a bank with assets under management of up to 15
billion Swiss francs ($15.2 billion) without tapping the market
for additional cash, Chief Executive Boris Collardi said on
Monday.
Baer, Switzerland's third-biggest private bank, has in the
past used acquisitions to keep pace with much larger rivals UBS
and Credit Suisse.
In an interview with Reuters, Collardi stressed any deal
would be very price sensitive.
"We have seen all types of prices in the market," Collardi
said. "We have seen 0.5 percent (of assets under management), we
have seen 1 percent. Anything we have seen above that we think
it's too expensive anyway -- 1.5, 2 percent, that's way off."
Collardi was speaking after Zurich-based Baer posted
first-half earnings ahead of analyst expectations.
He also left the door open to further cost-cutting measures
later this year.
At a time of increased regulatory costs, negative interest
rates and restrained client activity all banks are under
pressure to lower budgets.
"The chance is there," Collardi said, when asked whether it
was possible Baer could flesh out existing cost cuts.
Collardi also expected the bank's new regional structure,
which was announced last week, to help keep a lid on costs.
"I have very high expectations... in synergies that we
should be able to achieve in the front office," Collardi said,
without specifying what the value of those synergies could be.
($1 = 0.9865 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt)