Julius Baer CEO confident of resolving U.S. tax case in 2015

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
ZURICH Feb 2 The head of Julius Baer said on Monday he was confident the Swiss bank would resolve this year a U.S. probe for allegedly helping wealthy Americans to evade taxes with hidden offshore accounts.
"We still don't have any news for you on this topic but I am confident that this is now, once and for all, a 2015 topic," Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said, when asked by journalists about the U.S investigation during a conference call after the bank published its full-year results.
Collardi also said the bank did not intend to pass on negative interest rates to clients for the time being, following a move last month by the Swiss National Bank to introduce negative interest rates. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.