Shareholder group fights pay package for Baer's Collardi, again

ZURICH, April 2 Julius Baer Chief
Executive Officer Boris Collardi's 6.16 million-Swiss franc
($6.44 million) pay package has hit resistance, with a
shareholder group announcing it will oppose the compensation at
the April 13 annual general meeting.
Actares, also known as Association of Shareholders for
Sustainable Business, published its recommendation against
Collardi's 2015 pay on its website on Friday.
The Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported Actares'
opposition on Saturday.
Collardi's compensation has been an issue before, when in
April 2013 nearly two-thirds of shareholders voted against the
private bank's executive pay plan for the previous year. That
marked the first time investors had rejected a Swiss company's
compensation proposals. [bit.ly/1SIhJH5
]
Though the 2013 vote was non-binding, Julius Baer reduced
Collardi's pay by 11 percent to 5.89 million francs in the
following year, with the bank acknowledging that matters of
compensation were of strategic and economic importance to all
stakeholders. [reut.rs/1MJrJAr
]
In Saturday's report, Actares director Roby Tschopp told
Tages-Anzeiger it was opposing Collardi's pay now on grounds the
non-fixed portion of his compensation was more than three times
his base salary of 1.44 million francs.
Tschopp said his group opposed compensation packages where
the non-fixed portion exceeds the fixed portion. Actares would
likely have supported pay for Collardi of around 3 million
francs, he said.
"But 6 million, that's not something we could tolerate,"
Tschopp told the newspaper, adding he was not optimistic about
the success of his group's push this year because other
shareholder groups such as ISS have recommended support for
Baer's AGM proposals.
Baer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on
Saturday.
Collardi has been CEO since 2009.
Earlier this year, two former Julius Baer bankers pleaded
guilty to helping American clients dodge taxes, and U.S.
prosecutors announced the bank would pay a settlement of $547
million.
($1 = 0.9570 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Andrew Roche)