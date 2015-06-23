版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 24日 星期三 00:14 BJT

Julius Baer to book $350 mln against H1 for U.S. tax probe

ZURICH, June 23 Julius Baer said on Tuesday it would book $350 million against first-half results towards an expected settlement in a U.S. criminal investigation into how the Swiss bank helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes.

The Zurich-based private bank said discussions with U.S. justice officials had "sufficiently advanced" for it to make an initial judgement on the financial penalty it will pay to set the investigation aside.

"Whilst there is no defined timetable for a final settlement, Julius Baer continues to work towards closing this regrettable legacy issue as soon as possible," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Shields)

