Julius Baer to book $350 mln against H1 for U.S. tax probe

ZURICH, June 23 Julius Baer said on
Tuesday it would book $350 million against first-half results
towards an expected settlement in a U.S. criminal investigation
into how the Swiss bank helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes.
The Zurich-based private bank said discussions with U.S.
justice officials had "sufficiently advanced" for it to make an
initial judgement on the financial penalty it will pay to set
the investigation aside.
"Whilst there is no defined timetable for a final
settlement, Julius Baer continues to work towards closing this
regrettable legacy issue as soon as possible," the bank said in
a statement.
