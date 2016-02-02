版本:
Two ex-Julius Baer bankers plead not guilty in U.S. tax case

NEW YORK Feb 2 Two former Julius Baer private bankers pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to U.S. charges that they conspired to help U.S. taxpayers hide more than $600 million in offshore accounts and evade paying taxes.

Daniela Casadei and Fabio Frazzetto, former client advisers with the Swiss bank, entered their pleas in Manhattan federal court after voluntarily agreeing to face the charges. Both are Swiss citizens normally beyond the reach of U.S. extradition. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

