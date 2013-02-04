版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 4日 星期一 17:32 BJT

BRIEF-Julius Baer CEO back negotiationg with US on tax

ZURICH Feb 4 Julius Baer AG : * Julius Baer CEO back at negotiationg table with US officials to discuss

settling tax investigation

