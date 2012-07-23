Julius Baer, Bank of China in strategic partnership

BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
ZURICH, July 23 Julius Baer has agreed with a strategic partnership with Bank of China (BOC) to refer clients to each other and undertake joint marketing actvities, the Swiss private bank said on Monday.
Julius Baer, which is due to report half-year results on Monday, said it would also integrate Bank of China (Suisse).
BOC will refer clients with international private banking needs outside the Chinese mainland to Julius Baer, while clients of Julius Baer requiring banking services will be referred to BOC.
The two partners also expect to cooperate in product distribution, financial market research and joint initiatives including investment conferences.
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors