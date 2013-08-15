No rest for Collardi as Julius Baer grapples with Merrill

| ZURICH
ZURICH Aug 15 Chief Executive Boris Collardi
had wanted Julius Baer to look East since his Ferrari first
roared into the bank's car park in 2006, but the means to that
end - the integration of the Merrill Lynch overseas wealth arm -
is proving a bumpier ride.
With Europe in the doldrums and a crackdown on tax evasion
hitting Swiss private banking, the appeal of a deal that gave
the bank far greater access to fast-growing markets in Asia and
South America was obvious. But the 860 million Swiss franc ($928
million) acquisition, announced a year ago this week, is costing
the company more than it bargained for.
In July, five months after the integration began, Collardi
raised the estimated integration costs to 455 million francs
from 400 million, and retaining Merrill Lynch bankers is also
costing money and slowing efforts to hire advisors in other
areas, hampering the bank's target for net new money growth.
To avoid losing Merrill's assets, the 39-year old Collardi
has been travelling frequently to Singapore and Hong Kong to
reassure customers and keep staff on board.
"This integration is not done on a spreadsheet. It's done
with people in the trenches, talking to them, explaining what
Julius Baer is, how we function," he told Reuters.
Last year Collardi said the deal would reinforce Julius Baer
as the private banking "employer of choice", but its pay model,
based on a salary and annual bonus, has proved controversial
with Merrill Lynch staff used to monthly commissions.
To ensure they stay, top Merrill Lynch bankers in Asia have
been given retention awards, while some key Julius Baer bankers
have also been offered top-ups to ensure they don't feel left
out, according to a Singapore-based private banking headhunter.
Despite the money Julius Baer has shelled out, some Merrill
Lynch bankers are expected to leave because they fear the Swiss
will cull staff once the integration has been fully bedded down
and clients comfortable with the new set-up.
"I am in the process of taking a decent number of people out
from Merrill over the next couple of months," said the
headhunter, who declined to be named.
Baer wants to get the combined group's cost-income ratio
down to 65-70 percent from the 114 percent clocked up by the
Merrill Lynch business in 2011. To do that, Collardi will cut up
to 1,000 jobs after the unit is integrated.
Collardi, who rose to the top job at Julius Baer in 2009,
aims to ramp up the integration in the second half of this year
and have 80 percent of Merrill's assets transferred and paid for
by year-end.
PERCHANCE TO DREAM
One of the bank's biggest 15 investors said it would be two
to three years before Collardi would know whether the deal was a
success.
It hasn't produced much of a bounce for the company's share
price. Since announcing the Merrill deal, Baer stock has gained
28 percent, lagging the broader European index, which
has risen nearly 35 percent. UBS, the world's largest
private bank, has surged 82 percent in the same period, aided by
a company restructuring.
"Investors are paying up for continued delivery, while
significant risks and uncertainties remain," said Barclays
analyst Jeremy Sigee.
There is a clear risk the company might not meet the targets
Collardi has set, including ensuring the loss-making Merrill
Lynch business adds 15 percent to group earnings in 2015.
"It's very ambitious for Baer to bring it to the level they
are forecasting by 2015," said Andreas Brun, analyst at Zuercher
Kantonalbank.
If all goes to plan, the consequences for Collardi will be
both personally and professionally rewarding.
"I will sleep much better at night knowing 50 percent of our
clients come from diversified growth markets and 50 percent from
Europe and Switzerland," he said.
Perchance to dream, as some investors speculate, that he
could then be in line for a top job at either UBS or Credit
Suisse.
"I think he's a good communicator, and in that sense, I can
see him suited for an even higher job," said Thomas Braun,
Zurich-based fund manager at Braun von Wyss.
In that event, having toned down the conspicuous consumption
since he joined Julius Baer, his reputation will speak louder
than the car he arrives in.