UPDATE 1-Baer says Merrill Lynch unit integration on track

BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch announces partnership with Zalora
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says has entered into a wholesale agreement with Zalora
ZURICH, April 2 Julius Baer has transferred ownership of businesses in Chile, Uruguay, Monaco and Luxembourg which it bought from Merrill Lynch as it integrates the wealth management businesses it acquired from the U.S. bank.
The Swiss bank said on Tuesday the transfers would substantially boost its businesses in South America and Monaco.
"Moreover, we enter the market in the important financial centre Luxembourg with a substantial client base, which also opens up new business opportunities," said Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi in a statement.
Baer closed its purchase of Merrill Lynch's wealth management business outside of the United States and Japan in February, with the aim of expanding in fast-growing emerging markets and strengthening its business in more mature ones.
Baer said it would also transfer other major former Merrill Lynch businesses in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK later this year. It said it expects the integration to be complete in the first quarter of 2015, with most large businesses to be transferred this year.
* Announces agreement to amend its secured revolving facility with Sifnos Shareholders Inc to extend the facility' s maturity and make it unsecured
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Facebook Inc plans to announce on Monday that more than 5 million businesses are advertising on the social network each month and that it is updating its suite of ad services to try to draw more small businesses onto its mobile platform.