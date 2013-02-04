Julius Baer says FY assets rise on inflows, strong markets

ZURICH Feb 4 Julius Baer said assets rose 11 percent to 189 billion Swiss francs ($209 billion) as a solid market performance increased the value of investments, but missed expectations slightly as new client money came in below estimates.

Net profit rose to 298 million francs, ahead of expectations for 281 million francs as the bank kept a tight rein on operating expenses. [ID: nL5N0B11CO]

The bank announced an unchanged dividend for 2012 of 0.60 francs per share.