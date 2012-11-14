版本:
Julius Baer says 10-month assets rise, inflows on target

ZURICH Nov 14 Julius Baer said on Wednesday that overall client asset rose from August and fresh funds won from wealthy clients are on track with targets.

The Zurich-based private bank's assets under management rose to 187 billion at the end of October.

This compares with 184 billion at the end of August, when Baer last disclosed a trading statement alongside cuts of around 1,000 jobs following its purchase of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's (BAC.N> international wealth management business.

