Baer says Merrill Lynch unit integration on track

ZURICH, April 2 Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer has transferred ownership of businesses in Chile, Uruguay, Monaco and Luxembourg it bought from U.S. bank Merrill Lynch as it integrates the wealth management businesses it acquired.

Baer said on Tuesday the transfers would substantially boost its businesses in South America and Monaco.

"Moreover, we enter the market in the important financial centre Luxembourg with a substantial client base, which also opens up new business opportunities," said Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi in a statement.

Baer said it would also transfer other major former Merrill Lynch businesses in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK later this year.