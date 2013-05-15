Julius Baer says client inflows below target through April

BRIEF-Huegli Holding Q1 sales down at 97.9 million Swiss francs
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)
ZURICH May 15 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said fresh inflows from clients were "volatile" and missed its mid-term target of between 4 and 6 percent in the first four months.
The bank's gross margin, a measure of profitability of assets, rose to 98 basis points, higher than the 95.9 basis points, or hundredths of a percent, helped by increased client trading.
Assets under management rose 16 percent to 220 billion Swiss francs ($229.80 billion) in the first four months of the year, boosted by client inflows from its buy of Merrill Lynch's non U.S. wealth management business.
($1 = 0.9574 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
ZURICH, April 11 Flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term target of like-for-like sales growth of 4-5 percent on average after growth slowed less than expected in the first quarter, helped by a strong performance in North America.
* Q1 turnover rises by 8.5 pct to 93.2 million Swiss francs ($92.37 million)