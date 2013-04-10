Julius Baer shareholders vote against bank's pay plan

ZURICH, April 10 Julius Baer shareholders on Wednesday voted against the private bank's pay plan for 2012, the first time investors have rejected a Swiss firm's compensation proposals.

More than 63 percent of the Swiss bank's shareholders voted against the plan, which includes 6.68 million Swiss franc ($7.15 million) in 2012 compensation for Chief Executive Boris Collardi. The vote is non-binding.

"The board of directors will take the appropriate measures to work towards a positive vote at the next annual general meeting," Julius Baer said in a statement.

The vote comes a month after Swiss citizens voted in a referendum to introduce some of the world's strictest controls on executive pay, including giving shareholders a binding vote on compensation at listed companies in future.

