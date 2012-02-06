RPT-UPDATE 1-Julius Baer confident of resolution to U.S. probe

* Bank says to buy back up to 500 mln sfr of own shares

* 2011 net new money up to 10 bln sfr, AuM flat at 170 bln

ZURICH, Feb 6 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday it was confident of a mutually satisfactory resolution to an ongoing U.S tax probe just days after privately-held local rival Wegelin was indicted by U.S. authorities.

The bank announced a share buyback of up to 500 million Swiss francs after failing to make significant acquisitions during the year. The bank lost out to Swiss-Brazilian Bank Safra in its attempt to buy Bank Sarasin late last year.

The pure-play Swiss private bank also cut profit margin goals and hiked its cost-income ratio target as higher operating expenses dragged on profitability.

Clients added 10 billion francs in net new money in 2011, ahead of expectations, while assets under management remained steady at 170 billion Swiss francs.

Net profit fell to 258 million Swiss francs, down 27 percent from a year earlier as restructuring and other expenses weighed.