UPDATE 1-Julius Baer says tax deals to hit 2013 inflows

ZURICH May 15 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said net new client money could skim the lower end of its 2013 target of 4 to 6 percent growth, as European crackdowns on undeclared funds held in Switzerland spur withdrawals.

"Total group net new money in 2013 will be impacted by the implementation of Switzerland's final withholding tax agreements with the UK and Austria as well as the ongoing self-declarations by clients in other European countries," Julius Baer said.

Switzerland had sought to salvage Swiss banking secrecy via a series of withholding tax deals, as well as a clean money strategy to ensure Swiss banks stop accepting undeclared funds.

That strategy is under fire domestically after Switzerland's last ally, Austria, bowed to EU pressure and edged closer to ending its own secrecy laws.

European Union finance ministers gave the green light on Tuesday to start talks with Switzerland and Liechtenstein about surrendering bank data, as Europe steps up its fight against tax evasion.

The bank did not provide an update on the protracted talks to end U.S. investigations into Swiss banks, including Julius Baer, in return for expected heavy fines and a transfer of client names.

The pressure on Swiss secrecy has sent banks like Baer hunting for clients abroad, particularly in growth markets such as Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Zurich-based Baer said it expects solid inflows from growth markets after reporting fresh new money was "volatile" and missed its mid-term target of between 4 and 6 percent in the first four months. ($1 = 0.9574 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Katharina Bart and David Holmes)