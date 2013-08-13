Man accused of selling Swiss bank data agrees plea bargain

ZURICH Aug 13 A man charged with selling client
data from a Swiss bank to German tax authorities agreed to plead
guilty later this month in a deal with prosecutors, a Swiss
court said on Tuesday.
Local newswire SDA said the deal, to be heard in court on
August 22, provided for a three-year prison sentence.
A spokeswoman for the court declined to give details of the
length of the sentence agreed for the man, who the court said
had been paid 1.1 million euros for the data on wealthy clients
of the bank.
The details of the case described by the Swiss federal
criminal court were identical to that of a German IT expert
arrested last July and charged with breaching banking laws,
industrial espionage and money laundering in relation to the
leaking of data from Swiss private bank Julius Baer.
The spokeswoman declined to confirm further details of the
case. The court's statement said the case was now the subject of
an abbreviated hearing, indicating a plea bargain had been
agreed.
Prosecutors have said the German IT expert, who has already
confessed to the crimes, collected data on wealthy German and
Dutch clients from various Julius Baer systems between October
and December 2011.
The bank declined to comment on Tuesday.
Strict banking secrecy laws, which helped Switzerland build
a $2 trillion offshore industry, are under fierce attack as
cash-strapped governments get tough on tax evasion, with its
banks under investigation in Germany, France and the United
States.
Julius Baer agreed in 2011 to pay German tax authorities 50
million euros ($66.47 million) to close a tax investigation, but
is still under investigation in the United States for helping
wealthy Americans evade taxes through secret Swiss accounts.
Germany and Switzerland struck a deal last year aimed at
allowing Swiss banks to levy tax on Germans clients without
revealing their identities, but it was overturned by the
centre-left opposition in the upper house of parliament.
